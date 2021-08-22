Advertise With Us
Red Tide on the Suncoast takes a toll on local seabirds

Seabird
Seabird(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red Tide has been affecting beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties since the beginning of July, which has sparked cleanup efforts to rid the beaches of marine debris, even though the red tide affects tourism and humans it affects seabirds and other marine life as well.

Which according to the CEO of Save Our Seabirds in Sarasota Aaron Virgin said they have been receiving more birds with these same symptoms as of late, but the intake amount hasn’t been too overwhelming for now.

“We have had an uptick, we are averaging 1 to 2 birds per day,” said Virgin.

According to Senior Technician Jonathan Hande, there are still lingering effects even when the red tide recedes

“It’s still in the food supply for a couple of weeks, so the birds are slowly accruing more and more,” said Hande.

As far the future of all the intakes that are coming in Virgin says most of those birds that come in, typically make a full recovery.

“The majority of the birds we have had been released or we think will be released back into the environment,” said Virgin.

