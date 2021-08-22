Hot Sunday and mainly dry!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday is a hot and humid day, with our “Feels Like” temperatures up near 110° again. An isolated thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, but storms should be at a bare minimum today. Chances head back up to 40% for Monday and Tuesday. Saturday’s storms brought 0.61″ to downtown Bradenton, 0.33″ to South Sarasota, but nothing at SRQ Airport.

Red tide conditions are also improving, with no respiratory irritation Saturday from Siesta Key north to Manatee Beach.

Red Tide Sunday (Station)

As Hurricane Henri makes landfall in New England, the rest of the tropics are fairly quiet, with just one small disturbance to look at with only a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

