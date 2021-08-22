Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

The heat and scattered storm pattern continues

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have been watching a line of storms move through the interior and as it does so it continues to show signs of weakening. Those shower will impcat those in eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties and to further inland.

Overnight clouds build into leading to an overcast sky. Temperatures overnight will be mild in the upper 70′s. Monday looks to start of cloudy with storm firing up in the late morning to early afternoon. Rain chances increase the further east you get from the coast.

Scattered rain and storm chances stick around for much of the week, but we may catch a dry day on Wednesday. Otherwise expect the heat to continue.

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall just past the lunch hour with winds around 60 mph. The storm continues to ride into the Northeast and is expected to weaken to depression status late tonight. However, flooding concerns remain the problem for New England.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
Xfinity outage map
Xfinity customers reporting outages across the Suncoast
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Crash on Clark Road
FHP investigating 2 vehicle crash with injuries on Clark Road

Latest News

Rain chances for Monday increase the further inland.
Weather Forecast: Sunday Evening, August 22, 2021
Sunday afternoon weather
Hot Sunday and mainly dry!
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 7:00am - Sunday August 22, 2021
Fire
Public Storage Fire