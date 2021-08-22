The heat and scattered storm pattern continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have been watching a line of storms move through the interior and as it does so it continues to show signs of weakening. Those shower will impcat those in eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties and to further inland.

Overnight clouds build into leading to an overcast sky. Temperatures overnight will be mild in the upper 70′s. Monday looks to start of cloudy with storm firing up in the late morning to early afternoon. Rain chances increase the further east you get from the coast.

Scattered rain and storm chances stick around for much of the week, but we may catch a dry day on Wednesday. Otherwise expect the heat to continue.

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall just past the lunch hour with winds around 60 mph. The storm continues to ride into the Northeast and is expected to weaken to depression status late tonight. However, flooding concerns remain the problem for New England.

