Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday the opening of two new monoclonal antibody treatment sites, one in Polk County and one in Manatee County.
Each location has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day and both will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
One of the locations is at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton.
The other location is at Lakes Church in Lakeland.
The governor insists this treatment will reduce hospital stays for people who have the virus or were exposed to it by 70 percent. He says it will help alleviate the crunch that hospitals are dealing with, when it comes to COVID patients.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.