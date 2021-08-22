Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.(Twitter: Governor Ron DeSantis)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday the opening of two new monoclonal antibody treatment sites, one in Polk County and one in Manatee County.

Each location has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day and both will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One of the locations is at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton.

The other location is at Lakes Church in Lakeland.

The governor insists this treatment will reduce hospital stays for people who have the virus or were exposed to it by 70 percent. He says it will help alleviate the crunch that hospitals are dealing with, when it comes to COVID patients.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
Xfinity outage map
Xfinity customers reporting outages across the Suncoast
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Crash on Clark Road
FHP investigating 2 vehicle crash with injuries on Clark Road

Latest News

Rain chances increase further inland
Few showers for Sunday but heat sticks across the board
Seabird
Red Tide on the Suncoast takes a toll on local seabirds
ev4
Tidewell Hospice, Bethlehem Bible Church give grieving kids "Blue Butterfly"
ev3
Black women in "Masala Giving Circle" are living history of Black philanthropy