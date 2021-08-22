Advertise With Us
Few showers for Sunday but heat sticks across the board

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overnight clouds will hang on fairly well for most of the region with a few breaks. Waking up temperatures will be in the mid 70′s but will quickly rise. It is likely portions of the region especially the interior could possibly see heat advisories as many location will be feeling like the triple digits.

Rain chances not substantial for Sunday. For the coast, looking around a 20% chance of rain. That chance rise the further you head inland. For the east region of Sarasota and Manatee Counties, rain chance will be around 30% with further inland and to the east around a 40%.

The new week scattered chances of rain are in the forecast with midweek more so isolated.

Eyes towards the New England coast, as Hurricane Henri sets track towards Long Island. The storm looks to make landfall late Sunday as a Category 1 with possible devastating surge up to 3 to 5 feet in some locations.

