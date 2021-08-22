Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Brothers steer car to safety after dad fatally shot on Houston freeway

A 29-year-old father was shot in the head and slumped over the steering wheel while driving on...
A 29-year-old father was shot in the head and slumped over the steering wheel while driving on the freeway with his sons, ages 6 and 8. The boys steered the car off the freeway to safety.(Source: Gray News)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Police are searching for a suspect after a Texas father was fatally shot while driving with his two young sons. The boys were forced to steer the car off the freeway to safety.

A 29-year-old father was driving around 10:40 p.m. Friday on Interstate 10 in Houston with his sons, ages 6 and 8, when the boys heard a loud noise and watched as their father slumped over the steering wheel, KTRK reports.

The boys grabbed the wheel and steered themselves off the freeway to a strip mall parking lot, where they got help from a woman exiting a nearby restaurant.

Officers determined the victim had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His sons told police they thought someone had thrown a rock at the car, according to KPRC.

The boys were not harmed in the incident.

Police credited the boys for their quick-thinking in getting the car off the busy freeway, saying their actions may have prevented further tragedy, KTRK reports.

Officers are now searching for the shooter. Any motive is unknown.

“We don’t know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals,” said Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department. “So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now.”

HPD is looking for a “white passenger vehicle,” according to CNN. Investigators are expected to review video footage from the freeway cameras and canvass the area for witnesses.

Anyone with any information should reach out to Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
Xfinity outage map
Xfinity customers reporting outages across the Suncoast
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Crash on Clark Road
FHP investigating 2 vehicle crash with injuries on Clark Road

Latest News

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Rain chances increase further inland
Few showers for Sunday but heat sticks across the board
Seabird
Red Tide on the Suncoast takes a toll on local seabirds
Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north