Xfinity customers reporting outages in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Xfinity is reporting that they are aware of several outages across Sarasota County.

While they have not yet identified the cause of the outage, they assure customers that crews are working to restore service.

The estimated time of repair is somewhere in the 9 p.m hour.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received. You can also check myxfinity.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.