Xfinity customers reporting outages in Sarasota County

Xfinity outage map
Xfinity outage map(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Xfinity is reporting that they are aware of several outages across Sarasota County.

While they have not yet identified the cause of the outage, they assure customers that crews are working to restore service.

The estimated time of repair is somewhere in the 9 p.m hour.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received. You can also check myxfinity.com for updates.

