Sarasota World War II veteran improving following Regeneron infusion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 98-year-old Louis Baron, a World War II veteran with the Air Force, is facing another battle. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Family members say thanks to Regeneron his condition is improving.

“I’m so happy that my grandfather can live another day and I hope that he lives to be over a hundred,” said Alexandra Levine, Baron’s granddaughter. “I’m just so grateful that the governor was right on top of it, he was fast, his team was really fast.”

The Levine family says they reached out to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis after not having much luck with the Sarasota facility Baron is staying in. He was in a rehabilitation center recovering from an injury when he tested positive. The family says they heard from the governor’s office on Monday of this week. Baron had his Regeneron on Tuesday.

“We’re just so happy and so grateful,” said Debbie Levine, Baron’s daughter. “I just want to get a hold of my father and fix him up the way I know him, because we don’t recognize him right now, and take him to his new place.”

Family members say they are thankful that Baron received the Regeneron in a nick of time and that it’s available.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re 59 1/2, 69 1/2, 98 1/2 years old, my father-in-law has the will to live,” said Rick Levine, Baron’s son-in-law. “And these other people have the will to live too and they needed this help.”

If all continues to go well, Louis Baron could be leaving the facility as early as Tuesday. More information on Regeneron can be found by logging onto flhealthcovid19.gov.

