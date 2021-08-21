Advertise With Us
Sarasota County offering community-targeted vaccine events

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the rise in COVID-19 numbers, both Sarasota and Manatee counties have seen more vaccine clinics and testing sites pop up in the area.

On Saturday, The City of Sarasota organized a vaccine clinic at La Primavera supermarket.

“What we’re doing is partnering with community institutions, like La Primavera, that have a tremendous amount of trust already in the community,” said Mayor Brody Hagen.

No appointments were necessary, and nurses on site spoke both English and Spanish for those considering vaccines. This vaccine event is only for Saturday, but Sarasota officials won’t be stopping here.

In addition to testing on Saturdays at the Robert Taylor Complex, and vaccinations at pharmacies, the City of Sarasota aims to continue establishing these targeted, one day vaccine sites to reach local communities.

