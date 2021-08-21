Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
A Hot Weekend, just a few afternoon storms

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms will pop up again in the afternoon, but also a minimum number of storms for the weekend. Storms will be more widespread as we start the workweek. Friday’s storms put down 0.21″ at SRQ Airport, 0.20″ in downtown Bradenton, 0.81″ in Nokomis, and 1.53″ at Ward Lake on the east side of Bradenton. Red tide is still an issue, especially at Sarasota County beaches, but lower counts of red tide and dead fish to the north along Manatee County beaches.

Red Tide Saturday
Red Tide Saturday(Station)

The tropics are still active this weekend, with Grace making landfall in Mexico as a major Category 3 hurricane. Henri is likely to become a hurricane before hitting the New England states on Sunday. We are tracking one more disturbance in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa, with only a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

