Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Discovering the Suncoast Highlights - August 21 2021

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s Discovering the Suncoast features highlights from three recent segments.

  1. Bradenton, the Friendly City
  2. Sarasota County Centennial: Breaking up is hard to do
  3. Gators: Should you be concerned (because I’m slightly terrified!)

And related to the Sarasota Centennial, there are 9 Auto Tours you can do at your own pace in Sarasota County. They’re in an app you can download to your smartphone. Just go to your App Store and search for “Sarasota County Auto Tours”, then download to your phone. If you like history, you’ll love this app!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
Backup on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road
Crash on I-75 Southbound causing huge backup
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School Board emergency meeting on masks starts with jeers
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising

Latest News

Discovering the Suncoast Highlights August 21 2021
Discovering the Suncoast - Highlights August 21 2021
An AMBER Alert has been issued on Autumn Faith Turner. She was last seen with Jacob Flournoy.
Amber Alert issued for Tennessee teen, last seen in St. Augustine
Graphic
A Hot Weekend, just a few afternoon storms
wwii vet
Veteran Sam Scott receives proclamation