Amber Alert issued for Tennessee teen, last seen in St. Augustine

An AMBER Alert has been issued on Autumn Faith Turner. She was last seen with Jacob Flournoy.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Athens Police Department for Autumn Faith Turner.

Autumn is a 17-year-old female, 5′07″, 130lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Autumn was last seen wearing blue pants with a backpack. Autumn may be with Jacob Flournoy. They may be in the St. Augustine area. Flournoy is wanted by the Athens Police Department for Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

If you have seen Autumn or Flournoy, or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Athens Police Department at 423-745-3222 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

