Amber Alert issued for Tennessee teen, last seen in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Athens Police Department for Autumn Faith Turner.

Autumn is a 17-year-old female, 5′07″, 130lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Autumn was last seen wearing blue pants with a backpack. Autumn may be with Jacob Flournoy. They may be in the St. Augustine area. Flournoy is wanted by the Athens Police Department for Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

If you have seen Autumn or Flournoy, or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Athens Police Department at 423-745-3222 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

