Agape Flights CEO gives update on challenges in Haiti

AGAPE Flights CEO helps with rice distribution in Haiti
AGAPE Flights CEO helps with rice distribution in Haiti(Allen Speer)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- A recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Southwestern portion of Haiti, which not only caused major destruction to portions of Haiti but also lost lives.

In response, Venice-based Agape flights are helping by delivering multiple planeloads of much-needed supplies to Haiti, CEO of Agape Flights Allen Speer landed in Haiti Thursday night to assess the damage and told ABC7 one of the biggest issues is transporting the supplies that are being flown in due to damage to a bridge connecting Jeremie to Les Caye.

“We can’t get it in except by air, so we got another plane out there trying to get things from over here to get things over there,” said Speer.

Director of Operations for Hungry for Life Jason Krul is also on the ground as well he said with that bridge being out, it’s not only a medical problem but a time problem as well.

“They’re managing the situation,” said Krul. There are a lot of people who need help there and the problem with that bridge is that it’s not a quick fix.”

A quick fix that according to CEO of Haiti Bible Mission Mark Stockeland has made their situation direr, due to relief supplies in Jeremie now being used up.

“Now there’s a little bit more stress and pressure going on in the city,” said Stockeland. “Because everything coming in and out is on a motorcycle and obviously we can’t get big trucks but we’re trying to navigate.

Speer said they have sent out anywhere between 15,000 to 20,0000 pounds of supplies and there is still a need for more tarps and tents, due to the number of people who are sleeping outside, and that any kind of medical supplies for them go will always be welcomed.

