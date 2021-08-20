Vehicle crash on Clark Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting The Florida Highway Patrol on a two vehicle crash with injuries on Clark Road, Eastbound at McIntosh Rd. Sarasota County.

Florida Power and Light along with Sarasota Country Fire are on scene. Eastbound traffic is being re-routed at Clark Road and Derek Avenue, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are asking for vehicles to avoid the area at this time.

