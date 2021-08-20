Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Vehicle crash on Clark Road

(WCAX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting The Florida Highway Patrol on a two vehicle crash with injuries on Clark Road, Eastbound at McIntosh Rd. Sarasota County.

Florida Power and Light along with Sarasota Country Fire are on scene. Eastbound traffic is being re-routed at Clark Road and Derek Avenue, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are asking for vehicles to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after dog attack
Backup on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road
Crash on I-75 Southbound causing huge backup
Syesha Mercado and family.
‘Legal Kidnapping:’ American Idol star, partner plead for return of children after Manatee County officials remove them
In a Wednesday press conference, Governor DeSantis echoed his stance, putting pressure on...
Judge denies state’s motion to dismiss lawsuit on mask mandate
A pedestrian was killed on U.S. 41 Friday morning in south Manatee County.
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in South Manatee County

Latest News

Forecast for landfall into NY or Boston
Hot weekend with afternoon storms scattered about
SCAT involved in crash on Stickney Point
Minor injuries reported at U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Manuel Navarrete
Palmetto man charged with illegal dumping