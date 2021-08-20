A toasty end to the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A degree or two in our dewpoint or a slight change in the strength of our sea breeze can be the difference between thunderstorms or sunny skies. Today we will see moisture on the rise along with those temperatures. Expect highs in the lower 90′s. Rain chances more isolated today rather than scattered, that will soon change.

Henri is beginning to show signs of a shift in motion to the north today and, as it does so, high pressure will be able to sink south in response to an approaching midwest trough of low pressure. This shuffle of weather features will shift our winds and bring in more moisture. It will also slacken the overall wind speeds and allow for a stronger sea breeze. The process will be gradual over a few days, but rain chances will go up.

