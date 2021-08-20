Serious crash reported at U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews were called out to a crash at Stickney Point Road and Couver Drive in north Sarasota.

The crash involved a SCAT bus and a blue SUV. At least four EMS units were called out to the scene. Several patients were evaluated and three were transporter with non life-threatening injuries.

There have been heavy rains in the area but no word on whether or not that played a factor.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.