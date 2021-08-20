Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Serious crash reported at U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road

SCAT involved in crash on Stickney Point
SCAT involved in crash on Stickney Point(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews were called out to a crash at Stickney Point Road and Couver Drive in north Sarasota.

The crash involved a SCAT bus and a blue SUV. At least four EMS units were called out to the scene. Several patients were evaluated and three were transporter with non life-threatening injuries.

There have been heavy rains in the area but no word on whether or not that played a factor.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

