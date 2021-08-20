Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has hit another record number of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Manuel Gordillo with Sarasota Memorial Hospital sent the following statement to the Sarasota County School District on Friday:

“Today we have set another record in number of cases. No signs of slowing. School opening may exacerbate the upward trend. Staffing issues at the hospital have worsened as our staff with children that have been quarantined are having to stay home with them. We are in a symbiotic relationship and the downstream effects are quite significant. A public health crisis leading to healthcare delivery crisis like we have never seen before.”

According to the Coronavirus Daily News Update webpage on SMH’s website, as of Friday, there are 256 patients in the hospital with COVID. 54 of those patients are in the ICU. On Thursday, hospital officials reported that 86% of the COVID-19 cases at the hospital are those who are unvaccinated.

The ICU currently has 85 patients in total, and only has a bed capacity of 97. The hospital currently has a total of 797 patients with a total capacity of 839 beds.

