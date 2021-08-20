Sarasota County School Board to discuss mask mandate Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Sarasota County will be holding an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the possibility of a mask mandate.

The board will be meeting to discuss options as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state and in county schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education have issued an order forbidding schools to issue mask mandates. Many schools have defied the order and the fight is heading to court after a Leon County Judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the governor and Education Commissioner.

The motion to dismiss was filed by attorneys representing DeSantis, the Florida Department of Education, and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. The plaintiff suit alleged overstepping by the state and local school district’s rights to self-govern.

The judge will now hear arguments from the plaintiffs and the state in that case on Aug. 23 in Tallahassee.

In Sarasota, the board is reviewing several possibilities, including a mask mandate with an opt-out option. Manatee County Schools passed a similar mandate earlier this month.

The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 20.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.