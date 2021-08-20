Piney Point discharge could resume

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An above average rainfall season has led to 120 million additional gallons of water at Piney Point. At this rate, the stack will reach capacity by late September. This has prompted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to consider releasing more water into Tampa Bay.

However, there is a major difference in the water in there now compared to this past spring. FDEP says that new technology that they are using has removed 97 to 99 percent of the harmful nutrients. That does leave up to 3 percent of those nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous.

Rusty Chinnis with The Suncoast Waterkeepers, “questions the validity of that data.” He also explained, “that any release of water is determinantal with the state Tampa Bay is in.” Many other water keepers also agree that they would like some clarity. Dr. Dave Tomasko, the Executive Director for The Suncoast Waterkeepers, stated, “transparency is number one, we need to know where those data samples were taken from.” Dr. Tomasko also believed that the FDEP needs to look at all potentials on the table and to brainstorm out of the box ideas to avoid another crisis.

Dr. Tomasko also explained, “the former effluent coming out of the pond had greater than 200 milligrams of nitrogen per liter. If that was reduced by 97%, for example, the new value would be 6 mg/L. That is a big improvement from 200 – that is true. But the highest average concentration that a wastewater treatment plant can have in its direct discharges to Sarasota or Tampa Bay is 3 mg nitrogen per liter (Grizzle-Figg Act).”

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent an email to ABC 7 with information regards Piney Point and the data but it did not go into great detail about the samples.

This all coming as red tide continues to cause dead fish to wash ashore all along the Suncoast leaving many in fear that further drainage will only intensify the problem.

