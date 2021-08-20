Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in South Manatee County

A pedestrian was killed on U.S. 41 Friday morning in south Manatee County.
A pedestrian was killed on U.S. 41 Friday morning in south Manatee County.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 55-year-old Bradenton woman was killed Friday morning as she attempted to cross U.S. 41 near Cortez Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say at about 6:25 a.m., a pickup driven by a 30-year-old Bradenton man was northbound in the right lane approaching the driveway access to McDonald’s, just south of Orlando Avenue.

The woman, on foot, was crossing the roadway in an eastbound direction. She failed to see the truck approaching. The truck hit the woman, who died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Team.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after dog attack
Syesha Mercado and family.
‘Legal Kidnapping:’ American Idol star, partner plead for return of children after Manatee County officials remove them
In a Wednesday press conference, Governor DeSantis echoed his stance, putting pressure on...
Judge denies state’s motion to dismiss lawsuit on mask mandate
Customers dance inside The Hangout, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday,...
Gulf Coast’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a virus hotspot
Storm track shifts west and expected to slow down
Henri’s track shifts west threatens NE U.S.

Latest News

Backup on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road
Crash on I-75 Southbound causing huge backup
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday August 20
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday August 20
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday August 20
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday August 20
Expected to become the next hurricane
Moisture slowly returns to the Suncoast atmosphere