Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in South Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 55-year-old Bradenton woman was killed Friday morning as she attempted to cross U.S. 41 near Cortez Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say at about 6:25 a.m., a pickup driven by a 30-year-old Bradenton man was northbound in the right lane approaching the driveway access to McDonald’s, just south of Orlando Avenue.

The woman, on foot, was crossing the roadway in an eastbound direction. She failed to see the truck approaching. The truck hit the woman, who died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Team.

