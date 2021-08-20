Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Palmetto man charged with illegal dumping

Manuel Navarrete
Manuel Navarrete(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of a commercial tree service in Palmetto has been arrested and charged will illegal dumping and burning on his property, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

According to a probable cause affidavit, DEP investigators received numerous complaints from the Florida Forest Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission about Manuel Navarrete, 61, who was allegedly allowing his company, MN Tree Services, to illegally dump and burn yard waste on his property on East 16th Avenue.

Investigators determined Navarrete has no permits to either store or burn yard waste on his property.

DEP discovered numerous piles of yard waste on the property, some more that 40 feet high.

Navarrete was arrested and charged with felony littering of more than 500 pounds, and three misdemeanor counts of failure to obtain permits.

