Moisture slowly returns to the Suncoast atmosphere. Expect a few showers today

Expected to become the next hurricane
Expected to become the next hurricane(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On a peninsula, in summer, a slight wind shift can have a powerful impact on the weather. With a tropical and even subtropical climate, like ours, summer variations are usually minor.

However, just a degree or two in our dewpoint or a slight change in the strength of our sea breeze can be the difference between thunderstorms or sunny skies. Today we start that process of slightly tweaking the atmosphere to bring about better chances for rainfall.

Henri is beginning to show signs of a shift in motion to the north today and, as it does so, high pressure will be able to sink south in response to an approaching midwest trough of low pressure. This shuffle of weather features will shift our winds and bring in more moisture. It will also slacken the overall wind speeds and allow for a stronger sea breeze. The process will be gradual over a few days, but rain chances will go up.

