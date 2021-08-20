Longboat Key reinstates mask mandate, other precautions in city buildings

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The rising number of COVID-19 cases has prompted the City of Longboat Key to reimpose mask mandate and other restrictions inside city buildings.

Masks are now required indoors by everyone in common areas inside a city building, it was announced Thursday. Unvaccinated individuals musk wear a mask at all times in all areas of a building.

Temperature stations will be reimplemented. If any fever exists, patrons will be asked to leave.

If the public attends in-person public meetings, temperatures will be taken and masks required. There will be a limited number of seats available in the City Commission chambers set 6 feet apart. Those attending who are fully vaccinated may remove their mask once seated and social distancing is established.

Stanchions with barrier tape are back in place in the lobby at Town Hall. Sliding doors are closed. Updated signage will be put on entry doors.

Recreational facilities are also affected. At the Tennis Center, masks will be required inside the pro-shop and restrooms. The number of people inside at any given time will be limited. Social distancing is required during outside play.

Indoor use of Bayfront Park will be limited to existing classes with 12 participants or less. No new inside classes will be added at this time.

The public will be asked to once again use technology, phones, drop boxes or to schedule meetings with staff in advance if an in-person meeting is necessary.

The city says it will re-evaluate these protocols at least every two weeks.

