Hot weekend with afternoon storms scattered about

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see mostly sunny skies to start the mornings over the weekend followed by a few scattered storms for the afternoon and early evening. High pressure will continue to hold on over the weekend with a 40% chance for those late day storms each day.

High temperatures will be near 90 near the coast and low to mid 90′s away from the water. The heat index won’t be as oppressive as it has been but still approaching 100 each afternoon around 1 p.m.

Monday a little surge of moisture will move in bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms for the Suncoast. The rain chance is at 50%.

On Tuesday some dry air along with some Saharan dust will move in dropping the rain chance to 30% under mostly sunny skies and a high around 90.

Rain chances will pick up a bit on Wednesday and especially Thursday and Friday with typical summer afternoon and evening thunderstorms returning.

Forecast for landfall into NY or Boston (National Hurricane Center)

All eyes are on tropical cyclone Henri as it is likely to make landfall somewhere between NY city to Boston as a strong tropical storm with gusts up to 80 mph late Sunday. Flash flooding will be a big concern as Henri is expected to dump some 4-7 inches of rain with some higher amounts in some isolated areas. A hurricane watch is up across Long Island up to Boston which means hurricane force winds are possible within 48 hours.

Hurricane Grace is going to make landfall late Friday night or early Saturday morning into Mexico as a cat 2 hurricane with winds up to 95 mph. This system will also cause some dangerous mudslides throughout the path of Grace.

For Suncoast waters look for winds out of the north at 5-10 knots switching around to the NW later in the day as the sea breeze starts to kick in. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters. Boaters and beachgoers will need to keep an eye to the sky and on your ABC7 First Alert Weather app to check out if any storms may threaten you during the late afternoon.

