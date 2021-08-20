Heat is on for the Suncoast with little rain expected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dog days of summer are here with little relief from the sea breeze. The phrase “dog days of summer” comes from the fact that the brightest star Sirius occupies the same area as the sun from late July through mid August. The Sirius star is part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog and because the star is so bright, the ancient Romans believed it actually gave off heat and added to the Sun’s warmth, accounting for the long stretch of sultry weather. Thus the famous phrase “Dog days of summer”. Although not true, it sure seems like it lately here along west central Florida.

Very hot weather to wrap up the work week (WWSB)

The heat index will once again get up into the triple digits on Friday with another heat advisory possible for inland Counties. A combination of high pressure subsidence or sinking air from tropical cyclone Henri will allow the temperatures to soar into the low to mid 90′s by mid Friday afternoon. The rain chance will be lower than usual due to the drier air in place so count on only a few late day storms popping up along the sea breeze.

Over the weekend we can expect to see mostly sunny morning with just a few clouds in the afternoon along with a 30% chance for late afternoon storms on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees above average in the low to mid 90′s each day. With the water temperature hovering around 90 don’t expect that sea breeze to cool things down much in the afternoon.

Early next week looks to be rather dry as well as some Saharan dust will be moving overhead along with high pressure keeping things fairly quiet to start the work week. We will still see a slight chance for scattered storms each afternoon however.

European as well as others take it into NE U.S. for now (wwsb)

While the tropics remain quiet for us that is not the case for the NE U.S. Cities from NY to Boston are closely watching what may happen with the future track of Henri. The European forecast model has shifted closer to the NE which would bring heavy rain and flash flooding to the northern New England states Sunday and Monday. It wouldn’t be a big wind storm but it would cause a lot of coastal concerns from NJ to Maine.

Tropical cyclone Grace will gain some strength on Friday as it heads toward the mainland of Mexico bringing torrential downpours and causing life threatening mudslides.

Boating weather for Friday looks good with winds out of the NE at 5-10 knots and switching to the NW later in the afternoon with seas less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.