Progress seen at Piney Point, state says

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - After years of contention between the state and HRK Holdings, the owners of the troubled former phosphate plant at Piney Point, the Department of Environmental Protection said on Wednesday efforts to clean up the facility may be finally seeing results.

In its daily update released Wednesday, the DEP said “innovative technology” in use since April has significantly reduced the amount of phosphorus and nitrogen in the wastewater being stored in massive retention ponds. “To date, approximately 200 tons of Total Nitrogen and 150 tons of Total Phosphorus have been removed from ponded wastewater,” the DEP said on its website.

Earlier this year, DEP was forced to dump 215 million gallons of contaminated water into Tampa Bay to avoid a total collapse of one of the ponds after it began leaking.

Increased levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in coastal waters have been blamed, in part, for recent local red tide outbreaks and fish kills.

Trucking of water from the ponds to nearby water treatment facilities has also resumed, the DEP noted. HRK is also continuing to siphon off relatively clean rainwater from the ponds to the drainage ditch along Buckeye Road.

The DEP is watching the water levels in these ponds closely. The agency filed a request for an emergency court hearing Aug. 14 after recent heavy rains from tropical storms.

Lawyers for the DEP blasted HRK, saying the company, “has demonstrated its inability to continue to maintain, repair, or close the ... system.” The request It said that Piney Point has received 22 inches of rain since the beginning of June, and should expect at least another 11.5 inches by the end of September.

The DEP estimates that the Piney Point stacks only have capacity to hold another 10 inches of rain, or about 52 million gallons of water, before they could overflow, potentially causing an environmental disaster.

In Wednesday’s update, the DEP said its priority is to ensure Piney Point can handle the expected rainfall through the remainder of hurricane season.

