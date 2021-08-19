Palmetto vaccination site to focus on immunocompromised people

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Friday, the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Palmetto Bus Station is being repurposed, to focus on giving additional vaccines to people whose immune systems are compromised, Manatee County’s health department said.

These additional doses are not the same as a booster, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.

The Palmetto Bus Station site, at 1802 Eighth Ave., has offered COVID-19 vaccinations and testing since June.

Starting Friday, the site will only offer additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to those who qualify. The CDC says people qualified to get the additional dose include those who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection;

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

Additional doses are available by appointment only. Appointments are available weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 941-242-6646 to book an appointment.

Anyone seeking an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine is asked to download and complete a vaccination consent form. The form can be accessed at http://manatee.floridahealth.gov/events/2021/08/additionalVaccines.html.

At vaccination time, the individual will be asked to present the completed consent form and his/her vaccination card once appointment time has been confirmed with a DOH-Manatee attendant.

Anyone seeking an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be asked to remain in his/her vehicle while being vaccinated.

COVID-19 testing continue to be offered at the Bradenton Area Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The site offers both PCR and rapid testing.

