No Swim Advisory issued for Bayfront Park North

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A No Swim Advisory has been issued for Bayfront Park North located on Anna Maria Island in Manatee County.

Bayfront Park North is specifically located near the north end of Bayfront Park approximately 100 feet south of the northern park boundary.

Other beaches located in Manatee County are not under advisory. A No Swim Advisory indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of infectious diseases to humans.

Test results from samples taken at Bayfront Park North on Aug. 16 and 18 that show an elevated level of enterococci bacteria. The advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.

Other water recreation areas located in Manatee County are not currently under advisory.

