Manatee High School not traveling to pre-season football game

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Manatee High School officials announced that they were not traveling to their pre-season football game.

“In the interest of the health and safety of our coaches and players, we will not be traveling to play our pre-season game against Tampa Bay Tech this Friday,” the post read.

Their home opener will be next Friday, August 27, against Gulliver Prep. That football game will be located in Hawkins Stadium.

