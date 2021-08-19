Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Judge denies state’s motion to dismiss lawsuit on mask mandate

In a Wednesday press conference, Governor DeSantis echoed his stance, putting pressure on...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida judge has denied a motion filed by the state to dismiss a lawsuit to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates.

Leon County Judge John Cooper said that the parents and other plaintiffs in the case met criteria to argue the case in court. self-govern.

The motion to dismiss was filed by attorneys representing DeSantis, the Florida Department of Education and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. The plaintiff suit alleged overstepping by the state and local school district’s rights to

The judge will now hear arguments from the plaintiffs and the state on Aug. 23 in Tallahassee.

In an earlier press conference, Gov. DeSantis said that school boards were not defying him, rather they were defying the rights of parents who choose to send children to school without masks.

