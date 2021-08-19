Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hot weather remains in place for the Suncoast

ABC7's John Scalzi with your local forecast
ABC7's John Scalzi with your local forecast
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two tropical systems are being tracked by those with interests in the Northeast and Mexico.

Henri is moving closer to the United States and, while still forecast to remain offshore, will bring some swells with rip currents for New England. Grace is a hurricane moving over the Yucatan on its way to the mountains of Mexico.

The sinking air on the periphery of these systems will limit rainfall over the Suncoast and allow high pressure to build in. The long and short of this scenario is another very hot and humid day for the Suncoast where residents spending time outside need to stay hydrated and get some shade time to lower their core temperatures.

Next week moisture will slowly return and rain chances will return to a normal 50%. They will build in a normal fashion inland and drift to the coast. This will give everyone a chance for cooling rains.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syesha Mercado and family.
‘Legal Kidnapping:’ American Idol star, partner plead for return of children after Manatee County officials remove them
Parents across Sarasota County line up to voice their opinions on masks during public comment...
Emergency meeting scheduled to discuss potential mask mandate at Sarasota schools
2 airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after dog attack
Traffic coming off the Ringling Bridge from St. Armands Circle Tuesday was snarled by...
State to hold public call today on U.S. 41 roundabout project
Robert L. Taylor
Hours of COVID-19 testing sites change in Sarasota County

Latest News

Storm track shifts west and expected to slow down
Henri’s track shifts west threatens NE U.S.
Tropics are active but not here
First Alert Weather - 6pm August 18, 2021
Updated cone for Tropical Storm Grace
Heat advisory for the Suncoast today, Hurricane Grace heads to Yucatan Peninsula
First Alert Weather with John Scalzi
Heat advisory for the Suncoast today