Hot weather remains in place for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two tropical systems are being tracked by those with interests in the Northeast and Mexico.

Henri is moving closer to the United States and, while still forecast to remain offshore, will bring some swells with rip currents for New England. Grace is a hurricane moving over the Yucatan on its way to the mountains of Mexico.

The sinking air on the periphery of these systems will limit rainfall over the Suncoast and allow high pressure to build in. The long and short of this scenario is another very hot and humid day for the Suncoast where residents spending time outside need to stay hydrated and get some shade time to lower their core temperatures.

Next week moisture will slowly return and rain chances will return to a normal 50%. They will build in a normal fashion inland and drift to the coast. This will give everyone a chance for cooling rains.

