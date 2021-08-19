Henri’s track shifts west threatens NE U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The biggest story in the tropics today is Henri. The latest forecast track has shifted to the NW and puts the northern New England coast at risk. The low pressure (remnants of Fred) was to carry Henri out to sea into the N. Atlantic and avoid having much impact on the U.S..

Forecast models shifting west puts NE U.S. in play (WWSB)

People from NY to Maine now have to be a bit concerned with the latest forecasts coming out this afternoon. Henri path is now trending to the NW as it looks like the low pressure will by-pass Henri and a ridge will drive it more to the north and possibly to the NW. This puts a big chunk of the northern New England states at risk later this weekend.

Thankfully the water temperatures off the coast of NY to Main are rather chilly so it wouldn’t be a big wind storm but a heavy rain maker is very possible as it is expected to slow down a bit on Sunday and Monday. The cone error for days 4 and 5 is several hundred miles at this point so most anything can happen. It could stay out well offshore of the NE U.S. or it could make landfall near NY City late Sunday.

Hurricane Grace continues to move west right on course toward the Yucatan as a category 1 hurricane. Grace is now the 2nd hurricane of the season. Models are in excellent agreement with this storm moving west toward the Mexican mainland coast being driving by a high pressure system over Florida. This high pressure will protect us from seeing any tropical system moving in.

Expected to make landfall into the Yucatan (National Hurricane Center)

For Thursday look for more heat here with the heat index up near 100-105 from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. The high officially at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport was 96 degrees on Wednesday tying the old record set back in 1990.

The normal high is 91 degrees and we should be a couple of degrees warmer than that on Thursday. There will be some drier air slipping in the upper reaches of the atmosphere through the day which will limit the amount of afternoon and evening storms. There will still be a few isolated late day storms but not the coverage you would expect for a typical summer day.

This dry air sticks around for a while so don’t expect a lot of rain over the weekend but we will still see a few each afternoon and early evening but not a lot of coverage. The rain chance is 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with a few clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 90′s.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 10 knots to start the day and then switch around to the NW later in the day and subside to 5 knots during the early afternoon.

