Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police. He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— U.S. schools open amid record coronavirus delta wave

— Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

— Africa WHO official knocks nations that ‘hoard’ vaccines

— 4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after dog attack
Syesha Mercado and family.
‘Legal Kidnapping:’ American Idol star, partner plead for return of children after Manatee County officials remove them
Parents across Sarasota County line up to voice their opinions on masks during public comment...
Emergency meeting scheduled to discuss potential mask mandate at Sarasota schools
Construction snarled traffic coming from from St. Armands Circle Tuesday.
Bayfront traffic woes to last 10 months, project managers say
Robert L. Taylor
Hours of COVID-19 testing sites change in Sarasota County

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more...
In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million
Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home...
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly hitting staff member
School boards clash with the governor and some parents over mask mandates.
Judge won’t dismiss suit on Florida school mask mandate ban
Piney Point update
Florida DEP releases update on Piney Point