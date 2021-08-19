Florida DEP releases update on Piney Point

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has released another update as crews continue to monitor rainwater runoff and the stacks at Piney Point.

HRK Holdings is transporting water onsite to nearby treatment facilities. Since yesterday, 26 trucks have hauled approximately 136,500 gallons of process water offsite to the Manatee County Southeast Water Reclamation Facility.

In addition, HRK is managing rainwater runoff through its permitted outfalls to the drainage ditch along Buckeye Road. The DEP continues to emphasize that this is rainwater, not wastewater from the compartment areas onsite. Samples of the water are tested daily to make sure it can be discharged.

The site received a half inch of rain overnight. Piney Point has received approximately 24 inches of rain since the beginning of June, and is expected to receive at least another 10 inches by the end of September. The current storage capacity for additional rainfall at the site is approximately 10.5 inches. This capacity is expected to change with rainfall amounts, as well as adjusted water management activities at the site.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.