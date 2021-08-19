Crews busy repairing hundreds of potholes on the Suncoast

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Potholes continue to be an issue in Manatee County. Heavy rains throughout the summer are causing more potholes to occur because the wetness weakens roads, especially older roads.

“This is probably one of the top complaints, one of the top things we hear about from the community, potholes,” said Ogden Clark, the Strategic Affairs Manager with Manatee County Public Works.

There have been a lot of them reported lately throughout different parts of Manatee County. In July, crews repaired nearly 900 potholes. By the end of the year, that number is expected to be closer to 7000.

“It’s really great that we have this system to be able to be responsive,” said Clark. “From the community aspect, for them, it makes their commute to work and to pick up their kids, do all that stuff a lot more simple, a lot more easy.”

Whether the are small or big, they can be pesky and a nuisance. One Lakewood Ranch resident from New York tells us, although these potholes don’t compare to those up north, it can still cause some big problems.

“It can damage a car significantly, blowing out tires,” said Michael Mahan. “It can also cause accidents too, you blow out a tire and veer across the road into oncoming traffic, it’s definitely a safety hazard.”

As soon as Manatee County receives word about a pothole, crews get to that location to fix it within 48 to 72 hours. They have two crews of four constantly on pothole patrol. Potholes are keeping crews in Sarasota County very busy as well. Repairing a pothole is a very involved process, from cleaning it and spraying it to filling it with the new asphalt, to leveling it. It is a labor of love for the workers.

“I enjoy that hopefully at the end of the day we made a difference in the roads,” said Michael Cruz, a Public Works Maintenance Tech for Manatee County. “Hopefully we can prevent a bent rim, we take pride in our work.”

Manatee County officials say this year is as busy as past years, maybe even a little busier.

In Manatee County, you can report a pothole by calling 311. For more information on reporting a pothole in Sarasota County, you can click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yf6GaBJMKs4.

