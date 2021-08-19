COVID-19 cases among Manatee inmates prompts tighter restrictions

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Jail is currently under a partial lockdown due to an increased number of inmates having tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 75 of 1,173 inmates in the facility are COVID-19 positive, the largest amount since testing began in March of 2020. A majority of the 75 inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently asymptomatic. To this point none of those inmates have required hospitalization and only three inmates are currently being housed in the jail’s medical unit because of pre-existing medical conditions.

The partial lockdown means that inmates will remain in their cells, except for 6-8 hours a day when in small groups and on a rotating basis, they will be allowed to move around the common areas of their assigned dorm, take showers, make phone calls, and access their commissary and the exercise yards. The offsite Video Visitation Center will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

