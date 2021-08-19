Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it’s “past time” for him to get a booster. U.S. health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

U.S. health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after dog attack
Syesha Mercado and family.
‘Legal Kidnapping:’ American Idol star, partner plead for return of children after Manatee County officials remove them
Parents across Sarasota County line up to voice their opinions on masks during public comment...
Emergency meeting scheduled to discuss potential mask mandate at Sarasota schools
Traffic coming off the Ringling Bridge from St. Armands Circle Tuesday was snarled by...
State to hold public call today on U.S. 41 roundabout project
Robert L. Taylor
Hours of COVID-19 testing sites change in Sarasota County

Latest News

OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises to the North Pole.
Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole
OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises to the North Pole.
Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole
The Monument Fire grew by almost 3,000 acres to 74,759 acres and it is 5% contained. (Source:...
Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum temples
A Texas law outlawing an abortion method commonly used to end second-trimester pregnancies was...
Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure