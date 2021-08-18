What lobsters? Keys fisherman’s haul was a bit over the limit

KEY LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - When Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers recently saw a man pulling into a Key Largo boat ramp at 2 a.m., with his navigation lights off, they had reason to be suspicious.

After inspecting the boat, they found 39 spiny lobsters – well over the six per-person a day recreational limit, authorities said.

Officers said the man claimed to be a commercial bully net fisherman. But a check revealed he had no fishing license, or even an active driver’s license.

The check did show, however, that he had an active arrest warrant.

After taking the man into custody, the live lobsters were released back into the water.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.