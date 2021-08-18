Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast Haitian community reacting to deadly earthquake

Haitian community on the Suncoast reacts to deadly earthquake.
Haitian community on the Suncoast reacts to deadly earthquake.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Haitian community is reacting following a deadly earthquake that has claimed the lives of around 2,000 people and injured thousands more.

“My sister-in-law and also my wife both have family members; they lost about 24 people,” said Dr. Julio Volcy, a pastor of numerous churches in Haiti and the United States, including Bradenton.

That’s just one person here on the Suncoast impacted by the deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. Volcy says this earthquake is tragic, and it’s another problem Haiti now has to deal with.

“With all the political unrest, as you know the killing of the president, the country has collapsed,” said Volcy. “And they are not able to function and now another disaster, it’s just heartbreaking.”

This is hitting too close to home for one Haitian business owner in Bradenton who lost her husband in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. She’s reliving this nightmare all over again.

“When I heard that, I couldn’t even sleep,” said Marie Marthe Joseph. “Still now I can’t even sleep, I’m still in shock right now. Those people are going through storms, they’re living under a tent, and it’s horrible and they are crying for help.”

The large Haitian community on the Suncoast is apparent from all the businesses and churches. They are showing a lot of support during this crisis and asking others to do their part.

“I believe if we’ve done it in the past, we still can do it,” said Pastor Bany Louis with Bon Samaritan Outreach. “Nothing is impossible.”

“Any problem we have the American people always help and now we are asking them to keep helping us,” said Enold Basile, a Haitian journalist who lives in Bradenton.

It’s something Volcy’s churches and teen organizations he oversees does often, especially in dire situations like this earthquake. They help any way they can, mainly providing food.

“They have no shelter and no food, no water, and not enough medical assistance,” said Volcy. “And with the storm, it’s a very difficult situation.”

For more information on how you can help, click here.

