Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

State to hold public call today on U.S. 41 roundabout project

Traffic coming off the Ringling Bridge from St. Armands Circle Tuesday was snarled by...
Traffic coming off the Ringling Bridge from St. Armands Circle Tuesday was snarled by construction of a roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A roundabout installation at one of Sarasota’s busiest intersections has frustrated hundreds of drivers this week, as temporary traffic patterns have caused significant backups at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue, particularly motorists going to and from St. Armands Circle and Lido Key.

The Florida Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m., to update the public on this week’s traffic changes and construction.

These temporary traffic patterns are causing roadblocks for some. For instance, the Sarasota Police Department advised drivers on Twitter Wednesday morning that anyone heading south on U.S. 41 that gets to the intersection will be forced to go over the Ringling Bridge onto St Armands. There is no route to continue south on U.S. 41 to get to Marina Jack’s or beyond without detouring through downtown.

The headaches for drivers may last a while. According to the Florida DOT website, construction is not scheduled to be finished until Fall 2022, at a cost of $8.6 million.

Sarasota Police, who have been assisting with traffic control in the area, has been circulating the meeting information on Twitter:

To listen to the call only, call 321-430-3061, using phone ID: 135 192 16#

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 301
Daevaun Corbert
Man charged in Sunday night shooting in Sarasota
A 5 and 3/4 inch prehistoric tooth found in Venice.
Diver finds a nearly 6 inch Megalodon tooth
Keith Smith Jr.
Bradenton man charged in tattoo shop robbery
Heather Jurek
Former caretaker accused of exploiting elderly victim

Latest News

ABC7's John Scalzi
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 18 WX
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 18
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 18
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes
First Alert Weather with John Scalzi
Heat advisory for the Suncoast today