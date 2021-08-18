State to hold public call today on U.S. 41 roundabout project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A roundabout installation at one of Sarasota’s busiest intersections has frustrated hundreds of drivers this week, as temporary traffic patterns have caused significant backups at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue, particularly motorists going to and from St. Armands Circle and Lido Key.

The Florida Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m., to update the public on this week’s traffic changes and construction.

These temporary traffic patterns are causing roadblocks for some. For instance, the Sarasota Police Department advised drivers on Twitter Wednesday morning that anyone heading south on U.S. 41 that gets to the intersection will be forced to go over the Ringling Bridge onto St Armands. There is no route to continue south on U.S. 41 to get to Marina Jack’s or beyond without detouring through downtown.

The headaches for drivers may last a while. According to the Florida DOT website, construction is not scheduled to be finished until Fall 2022, at a cost of $8.6 million.

Sarasota Police, who have been assisting with traffic control in the area, has been circulating the meeting information on Twitter:

To listen to the call only, call 321-430-3061, using phone ID: 135 192 16#

