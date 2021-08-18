Sarasota sends fire crew to assist Lake County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department has sent a crew of two firefighters/paramedics, one supervisor, and an ambulance to Lake County.

Lake County sent a request for assistance through the state after recording a 34% increase in emergency calls over the last year. Lake County Fire Rescue officials say this is due to current COVID-19 numbers rising.

The Sarasota County Fire Department deployed with members of the city of North Port Fire Rescue over the weekend to assist Lake County for up to 14 days.

Lake County Fire Rescue officials thanked the crews for their assistance, and informed residents that they may see Sarasota and North Port emergency vehicles in their area responding to 911 calls.

