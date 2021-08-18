North Port man charged in connection with May brush fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has been charged with starting a brush fire May 23 that consumed nearly a half an acre of woods, police say.

According to our coverage partners at the North Port Sun, Joshua William Harrington, 28, was camping with a friend in the area of Flower Lane and Gladeview Circle. A suspect later identified as Harrington was seen on a trail camera around 7:30 p.m., right before the fire occurred.

His companion told police that Harrington had been trying to burn fire ants that kept biting them while at the campsite on private property.

Harrington had allegedly started the fire using “a cigarette lighter and a palm frond in a toilet bowl,” North Port Police said. When the fire got out of control, the two campers called the fire department and fled the scene, police said.

Harrington, who was already in the Sarasota County Jail on unrelated charges, was charged with reckless land burning.

