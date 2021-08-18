Advertise With Us
Manatee County School District experiencing school bus delays due to COVID-19

Toledo Public School buses
Toledo Public School buses(WTVG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District is experiencing school bus delays due to COVID-19.

In a letter emailed to families, school district officials said that COVID-19 is causing “substantial delays” and those delays are expected in the immediate future. Officials are urging parents to provide transportation to their children, if possible.

This comes as the school board approved a mask mandate on Monday for students that includes an opt-out option. As part of the protocol, parents are being asked to let their children’s schools know if they will be wearing a mask or not.

Starting on Wednesday, parents will be told how to access and fill out the Parent/Guardian Mask Choice Form. Those forms will be available through a student’s school electronically and on paper.

