Heat advisory for the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Fred having moved away and Henri exerting influence in the Atlantic, high pressure will be forced closer to Florida and the sea breeze will have difficulty building today.

As high pressure builds, the dome of sinking air heats the atmosphere at the surface and temperatures rise. There is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere from the plume of tropical air pulled in by Fred. So when we combine the heat with the humidity we get “feels like” temperatures near 110. That is the reason for the heat advisory in effect for Manatee and Hardee counties today. We may well see another advisory up tomorrow.

While it is August in Florida and afternoon storms are hard to eliminate completely, our rain chances are much lower than normal for the next few days. That’s another reason for the excessive heat. Without the cooling rains, you get higher heat. Rain chances will stay low into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.