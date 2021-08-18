Advertise With Us
Englewood man gets nine years for sex crime

Brian Andre Beaulieu
Brian Andre Beaulieu(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Brian Andre Beaulieu, 53, received the 110-month sentence Wednesday in Charlotte County Circuit Court.

The crimes took place over a period of time before the victim told a friend what had happened, who contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. After an investigation, Beaulieu was arrested.

After his sentence is served, Beaulieu must register as a sexual predator and serve 20 years of probation.

