Englewood man gets nine years for sex crime

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Brian Andre Beaulieu, 53, received the 110-month sentence Wednesday in Charlotte County Circuit Court.

The crimes took place over a period of time before the victim told a friend what had happened, who contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. After an investigation, Beaulieu was arrested.

After his sentence is served, Beaulieu must register as a sexual predator and serve 20 years of probation.

