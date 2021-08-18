Emergency meeting scheduled to discuss potential mask mandate at Sarasota schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the school year in full swing school board members and parents across Sarasota County are concerned about the hundreds of COVID cases reported in just the first week back.

“I’m here as a fairly reasonable person whose just pleading with our local school system to heath to the advice of our local healthcare system of Dr. Gordillo who told them very clearly today to proceed with masks,” said Kindergarten parent, Jamie Jawlan.

In a Sarasota County school board meeting on Tuesday the chairwoman Shirley Brown pushed to schedule an emergency meeting to talk about the matter.

Browns remark came moments after board member Tom Edwards said this: “Do we want to vote on it and how are we going to vote on it and how soon are we going to vote on it” in reference to masks in schools. — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) August 17, 2021

School board member Karen Rose said she will not support any policy that dismisses laws in the state. School board member Bridget Ziegler said during a workshop meeting she would not support a mandate because she wants people to have options.

“If there’s no appetite for this five-person group to break the law then we don’t need to have an emergency meeting we don’t need to have an emergency vote,” said board member Tom Edwards. “It seems to have been taken away from us legally so we don’t want to set an example for our students to break the law.”

Edwards says the governor’s order forcing districts to have an opt-out provision in their mandate is making things difficult. He wants the board to move forward with this discussion whether they decide on masks or not.

Board chair Shirley Brown asked Dr. Gordillo for his advice on masks at schools. He advised the board to move forward with a mask mandate without allowing opt outs. Gordillo said “We must move with mask because of the current acute crisis” — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) August 17, 2021

“I’m surprised this isn’t an emergency meeting today. I’m disappointed that it’s not,” said Sarasota grandmother Lori Verirer.

School board members having a heated discussion into Tuesday night trying to decide if they wanted to plan an emergency meeting to vote on a potential mask mandate.

Some parents during public comment voiced their concerns about the potential mandate.

“I will not send my kids to school with a mask in this county again. That’s my stance. If I have to pull them out no problem. If I have to home school that’s what we’ll do,” said Sarasota County parent John Wilson.

While some are against others are calling on the board to move forward with mandating masks to mitigate a bigger spread of the virus.

The board approved unanimously at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday to have an emergency meeting to talk about a potential mask mandate.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 19 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.