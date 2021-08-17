Tropical Storm Grace treks toward Yucatan Peninsula

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Grace slowly drenched Haiti, a nation still reeling from a 7.2 Earthquake, and will continue its trek across the Gulf. The storm is also dumping rain on Jamaica and Eastern Cuba with sustained winds 50 MPH.

The storm is projected by all models to hit the Yucatan Peninsula on either Wednesday or Thursday with a high likelihood the storm could strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane.

Storm Surge warnings are in effect for the Peninsula.

