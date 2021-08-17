Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tropical Storm Grace treks toward Yucatan Peninsula

Grace treks across the Gulf to Central America.
Grace treks across the Gulf to Central America.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Grace slowly drenched Haiti, a nation still reeling from a 7.2 Earthquake, and will continue its trek across the Gulf. The storm is also dumping rain on Jamaica and Eastern Cuba with sustained winds 50 MPH.

The storm is projected by all models to hit the Yucatan Peninsula on either Wednesday or Thursday with a high likelihood the storm could strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane.

Storm Surge warnings are in effect for the Peninsula.

