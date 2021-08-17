Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sunny mornings with afternoon storms are back in the forecast

(WWSB-TV)
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will relax a bit today but remain out of the south or southeast. This direction of motion at this time of year will promise a humid plume of air continuing to feed the sticky airmass over the Suncoast.

With Fred starting its dissipation phase well to our north and high-pressure building over Florida, our rain chances will go down with sunnier skies. Winds shifting to the southeast will bring sea breeze storms inland first, then a west motion will send them to the coast as they die out in the early evening.

Much better boating weather today with regard to the wind speeds. However, the seas will take a bit longer to subside. Expect a 5-10 knot wind today, but a moderate chop on the waters. Rip current advisories remain in effect.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myakka City man killed in Monday morning crash
The Manatee County School Board is in session Monday morning.
Manatee school board approves mask mandate, with opt-out option
Kevin Van Ostenbridge
Manatee County Commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19
Heather Jurek
Former caretaker accused of exploiting elderly victim
Keith Smith Jr.
Bradenton man charged in tattoo shop robbery

Latest News

Nothing expected to come our way for now
Late day storms are back this week
wx6
First Alert Weather - 6pm August 16, 2021
Strong tropical storm Fred
Fred makes landfall into Panhandle of Florida
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall just after 3:15 p m.
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida panhandle, T.S. Grace heads toward Haiti