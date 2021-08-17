Sunny mornings with afternoon storms are back in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will relax a bit today but remain out of the south or southeast. This direction of motion at this time of year will promise a humid plume of air continuing to feed the sticky airmass over the Suncoast.

With Fred starting its dissipation phase well to our north and high-pressure building over Florida, our rain chances will go down with sunnier skies. Winds shifting to the southeast will bring sea breeze storms inland first, then a west motion will send them to the coast as they die out in the early evening.

Much better boating weather today with regard to the wind speeds. However, the seas will take a bit longer to subside. Expect a 5-10 knot wind today, but a moderate chop on the waters. Rip current advisories remain in effect.

