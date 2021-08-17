SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a bus driver for the Sarasota County Area Transit system has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result was received Monday, Aug. 16. It was determined the SCAT driver worked Saturday, Aug. 14, on Route 6, which runs mainly along Beneva Road, between Sarasota Square Mall to the downtown station at First Street and Lemon Avenue.

The infected bus driver worked from 6:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m., the DOH and SCAT officials have determined.

The health department is recommending anyone who rode this route that day to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, the health department or visit one of the free testing sites located at:

5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port.

In accordance with operational procedures, SCAT buses are thoroughly sanitized nightly and cleaned throughout the day, officials said.

Due to a federal mandate, all riders are required to wear masks. Riders should also enter through the rear doors and practice social distancing while using SCAT.

If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services. SCAT bus operators have been provided facemasks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

For more information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net or floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.