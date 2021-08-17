Advertise With Us
Sarasota sees more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases last week

(Source: WDAM)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 weekly situation report for Aug. 6-12, Sarasota County has reported 39,982 total cases with 2,377 new cases reported. To date, 72 percent of Sarasota residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Statewide, there have been 2,877,214 total COVID-19 cases, with 40,766 deaths reported.

DOH-Sarasota is currently awaiting guidance from the state on the administration of booster shots, a third dose of COVID vaccine. Once the county has received that information, the community will be briefed on how to receive the booster shot.

COVID-19 Testing locations:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota. This drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. This site is operated by Nomi Health.

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. This walk-up site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. While PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day, rapid tests are only available from noon to 4 p.m. This site is operated by Lab Services.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. This walk-up site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day, however, rapid tests are only available from noon to 4 p.m. This site is operated by Lab Services.

All three sites will test anyone regardless of symptoms. Testing is free, PCR and Rapid Antigen tests will be available.

Florida Department of Health continues to advise residents that the vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

Vaccinations:

DOH Sarasota continues to offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. No appointment is necessary at the health department locations at 2200 Ringling Blvd., in downtown Sarasota, and 6950 Outreach Way in North Port.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines are available at multiple community outlets. To find the location nearest you, visit www.vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

